B.C. court rejects RCMP supporters' bid to quash Surrey sign bylaw, orders city to revise it
A lawsuit seeking to declare a City of Surrey bylaw unconstitutional and quash it for allegedly targeting supporters of the Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign has been dismissed, but the judge in the case has ordered the city to clarify the legislation.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Nigel P. Kent wrote in his decision Thursday that recent amendments to the city's bylaw regarding political signs were "poorly drafted" and required "clarification of ambiguity."
The amendments – which passed in a 5-4 vote in November, with Mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition councillors voting in favour – expanded the definition of political signs and limited the times when they could be displayed to election periods.
Six members of Keep the RCMP in Surrey, an organization opposed to the city's ongoing transition to a municipal police force, sued the city over the changes.
They argued that the new wording of the sign bylaw prohibited all signs related to political issues – including Keep the RCMP in Surrey signs – outside of the specified campaign periods.
This, they said, was a "classic example of infringement" of rights enumerated in Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, specifically the right to free expression.
The petitioners asked the court to find that the bylaw amendments were unconstitutional, and therefore of no force and effect.
Alternatively, they asked the court to find that the amendments had been enacted in bad faith, specifically to target Keep the RCMP in Surrey and its supporters, and should be quashed for that reason.
THE 'POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT'
Kent was sympathetic to the campaigners' arguments, noting that the bylaw as amended does appear to prohibit all signs of a political nature outside of designated campaign periods.
The judge also acknowledged that the recent "political environment" in Surrey might make the group feel targeted by the legislation.
The six petitioners in the lawsuit were among the people Surrey City Council attempted to ban from public meetings in September of last year for "disorderly conduct." The city applied to the court for an injunction in October in an effort to enforce the bylaw, but council repealed it in December after the named individuals filed their response to that legal case.
McCallum also confronted campaigners from Keep the RCMP in Surrey at a local grocery store in early September 2021, alleging – incorrectly – that they weren't allowed to be there.
The mayor filed a police report after the incident in which he alleged that his foot had been run over by a Keep the RCMP in Surrey supporter.
That claim ultimately led to a mischief charge against McCallum. He is scheduled to stand trial beginning on Oct. 31 of this year.
BYLAW INTERPRETATION
For its part, the City of Surrey argued that the bylaw amendments do not prohibit political signs, and responded to the petitioners' evidence with the city's interpretation of the law.
While multiple signs would be prohibited outside of campaign periods, a single sign is allowed at all times, the city argued.
"According to the city, the proper interpretation of the bylaw is that the sign which is affixed to (petitioner Debra) Johnstone’s front gate is permissible and is exempt from any permit or inspection requirements, however any additional signs she wishes to install on her property would require a permit for any time periods outside the voting event times set out in (the bylaw)," Kent summarizes in his decision.
"While I accept the city’s statements that the intended effect of the 2021 amendments was and is as described above, the difficulty is that the language of those amendments has created an ambiguity, one that supports the petitioners’ position that any political signage on private property is effectively banned except during the voting events and time frames specified," the judge added.
Rather than declaring the amendments unconstitutional and therefore of no force and effect, Kent ordered the city to revise the bylaw as soon as possible to remove the ambiguity and codify the city's interpretation of the legislation. He set a three-month deadline for the city to make the changes.
On the question of whether the bylaw amendments were made in bad faith, Kent wrote that such claims might have been fertile ground for cross-examination of city councillors, but sufficient alternative explanations for the amendments existed, and he couldn't conclude that they were made explicitly to target Keep the RCMP in Surrey.
"In the circumstances, while I am holding the city to its word in terms of the interpretation of the bylaw, I am unable to sustain the petitioners’ allegations of bad faith or improper purpose and I decline to quash the 2021 amendments on that basis," Kent concluded.
