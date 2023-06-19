B.C. councillor 'sincerely' apologizes for negative social media post about local eatery

A B.C. city official has issued an apology for a negative comment he posted online about a local fish and chips restaurant.

David Chesney, a White Rock city councillor, posted a statement online Monday – written on official municipal letterhead – saying a comment he made about Moby Dick's Restaurant was "factually incorrect and disrespectful." Chesney also said he has deleted the offending post.

The apology comes after the owner of the eatery, Yuriy Makogonsky, called out the councillor over the comment, which he described as "defamatory" and sent a letter to the city alleging it amounted to "ethical misconduct."

Chesney, in his now-deleted post, suggested that the quality of the food and the business as a whole has declined since Makogonsky bought the popular business on the pier and his apology retracts that claim.

"Since taking over the business from the former owner almost 20 years ago Mr. Makogonsky has operated the restaurant successfully and has repeatedly been recognized by locals and visitors as a popular place to eat," the letter says.

"He employs many local residents and pays taxes to our community. Therefore, I sincerely apologize to the Moby Dick Restaurant and its owner Yuriy Makogonsky and regret if my comments in any way jeopardized the reputation of his business or the well-being of his family and employees."

Makogonsky, in a statement, told CTV News that he agreed in consultation with the city that deleting the comments and posting a public apology would be an "appropriate" resolution to his complaint.

"We just want to move forward and we wish Coun. Chesney success in promoting his favourite White Rock business but not by degrading other businesses," he wrote.