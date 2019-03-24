

CTV Vancouver





A Seattle man died while venturing in the backcountry, according to authorities.

The BC Coroner Service confirmed to CTV Vancouver it has been called to investigate.

The coroner is releasing few details but said the incident happened on Decker Mountain near Whistler, which is a popular destination for backcountry skiers and snowboarders.

It would not provide further details, such as the cause and the man's identity.

Whistler RCMP said they have also been notified of the death and do not believe it was criminal in nature.

The avalanche risk in the area is moderate, according to Avalanche Canada.