VANCOUVER -- New pandemic modelling suggests B.C. has managed to keep its caseload low while easing COVID-19 restrictions, but that personal contact rates are at "roughly the threshold for a rebound" in new infections.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the updated data released Tuesday is not necessarily cause for alarm, but a reminder that the public must continue acting responsibly and maintaining the delicate balance required to keep new cases low.

That's especially true as the province looks forward to Phase 3 of its pandemic response, which is expected to lead to increased travel and summer vacationing, at least within B.C.

The latest modelling estimates that B.C. residents are seeing 65 per cent of their normal contacts, which is approximately what officials intended when launching Phase 2 in mid-May.

But there has been a slight uptick in infections since the restrictions were relaxed, allowing more businesses to reopen and for people to see a select number of friends and family socially again, and the data indicates it's possible the province could see "continued growth of new cases during the summer."

Dr. Henry said if people increase their personal contacts much more, B.C. could be in for a rapid rebound in cases.

The modelling also includes updated comparisons in case rates and death rates. Once again, British Columbia shows far more progress battling the pandemic than most other jurisdictions in Canada and internationally.

The comparison also shows the United States continuing an alarming increase in cases, along with Brazil and Sweden.

