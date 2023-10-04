B.C. Conservatives take issue with 'sexually explicit' language in book in Abbotsford schools

Bruce Banman, Conservative MLA for Abbotsford-South, called on the province Wednesday to no longer make a young adult fiction book, Eleanor and Park, available to 11-year-olds through public school libraries in Abbotsford.

Banman described the language in the book as sexually explicit --- and inappropriate for kids that age, and then told members of the chamber to brace themselves before reading a passage from the book that contained graphic language.

Almost immediately, the speaker interjected – telling Banman he couldn’t use language like that. Banman promptly apologized and retracted his words.

CTV News interviewed Banman following question period to clarify whether he wanted the book banned. The MLA responded, “Well I said it was inappropriate for kids that were age 11, is what I said, and the words that are used in that book, it’s common sense, that I don’t see the educational value in the words that are used in that book.”

Banman provided CTV a list of eight schools he claims carry the book in their libraries. The majority of the schools are high schools.

Education Minister Rachna Singh responded during question period that the resources in B.C.’s public schools are age appropriate.

She subsequently issued a statement, writing: “From denying climate change to targeting kids, the B.C. Conservatives are spreading misinformation meant to divide people and target the most vulnerable.

Whether it’s bullying kids or banning books, Premier David Eby has made it clear that our government won’t get dragged into these divisive debates only meant to spread fear or anger.”