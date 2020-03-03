VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced a ninth case of the COVID-19 virus in B.C. as the death toll in neighbouring Washington state continues to climb.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest COVID-19 patient is a man in his 50s who recently returned from visiting Iran.

The case was discovered late Monday night, and the patient is being kept in isolation at home in the Fraser Health region.

Meanwhile, health officials south of the border have confirmed a seventh death in Washington.

