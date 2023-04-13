B.C. Chinese community tells Mendicino of intimidation by foreign powers and proxies
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Chinese community members in Vancouver have told him of “intimidation, harassment and abuse” linked to foreign governments or their proxies, confirming the need for a foreign agent registry.
Mendicino says he met Wednesday with a cross-section of the local community including people with Chinese heritage or cultural links.
The minister did not disclose exactly who was invited to the meeting, only that it included community advocates, business leaders and representatives.
Mendicino says some told him they feared retribution if they spoke out about foreign interference, which he says “reinforces the need” for a registry of agents.
The federal government announced in March that it wants to hear from Canadians on creating a foreign influence transparency registry to help prevent meddling in Canada's affairs.
The issue has been under debate amid media reports citing unnamed security sources and classified documents that warned China had tried to interfere in the last two federal elections, as well as the municipal election in Vancouver.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus
A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.
Canada seeing 'notable rise' in Russian cyber threat activity, but gov't sites not compromised: CSE
Canada is seeing a recent 'notable rise' in cyber threat activity by Russian-aligned actors, but government websites have not been hacked or compromised by recent attacks, according to the Communications Security Establishment (CSE).
Economists divided on when the Bank of Canada could cut interest rates
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced that it would once again be holding the overnight interest rate steady at 4.5 per cent. But even as inflation continues to cool, economists are split on when we can eventually see lower interest rates.
The convicted murderer suspected of faking his own death in a South African prison fire
If this were the plot of a movie, it would be too far-fetched to be believable. A high-profile convicted murderer was accused of faking his own death in a fire, then escaping the prison to live in the open with his celebrity doctor girlfriend.
U.S. Air National Guard member to be charged in leak of classified documents
A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Texas dairy farm explosion injures 1 person, kills 18,000 cattle
An explosion at a dairy farm in the Texas Panhandle that critically injured one person and killed an estimated 18,000 head of cattle was the deadliest barn fire recorded since the Animal Welfare Institute began tracking the fires.
Ahead of Telford testimony, Trudeau says they've discussed foreign interference 'many' times
Ahead of Friday testimony from his chief of staff on foreign election interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he and Katie Telford have talked about the issue 'many' times over the years.
No tsunami risk after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island
Officials say there is no tsunami risk after a moderate earthquake was detected off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
2 dead as police investigate 'targeted homicide' on Vancouver Island
The RCMP's major crime unit on Vancouver Island is looking into what it describes as a "targeted homicide" near Parksville earlier this week.
-
Langford residents protest 'frightening' 12% proposed tax hike
Some Langford residents are voicing their displeasure over the city's proposed property tax increase of 12 per cent.
-
No tsunami risk after 6.0-magnitude earthquake rumbles off Vancouver Island
Officials say there is no tsunami risk after a moderate earthquake was detected off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary police identify man found dead in suitcase in Manchester Industrial area
Calgary police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a suitcase in the Manchester Industrial area earlier this week.
-
Man injured in stabbing aboard Calgary Transit bus
Police are investigating a stabbing aboard a Calgary Transit bus on Thursday morning.
-
Poilievre blames rising violence in Alberta, Canada on his political opponents
While sirens blared in the background, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre read aloud a list of violent crimes in Alberta at a last-minute news conference in Edmonton Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Poilievre blames rising violence in Alberta, Canada on his political opponents
While sirens blared in the background, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre read aloud a list of violent crimes in Alberta at a last-minute news conference in Edmonton Thursday.
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
Stabbing at south Edmonton bus stop 'random,' attacker still at large: police
A man was 'sitting by himself at a bus stop enjoying his morning coffee' when he was stabbed by a stranger in southeast Edmonton Thursday morning, Edmonton Police Service says.
Toronto
-
Snow could return to Ontario next week as province aims to smash temperature records
If you’ve been enjoying the unseasonably warm April weather in Ontario, it’s about to get even hotter—and you’ll want to soak up all the sun you can before temperatures drop next week.
-
Toronto Zoo announces death of grizzly bear who will be 'missed dearly'
The Toronto Zoo is saying goodbye to one of its longtime residents.
-
71 housing units damaged or destroyed by Vaughan, Ont., fire
A fire at a housing development in Vaughan on Wednesday has damaged or destroyed at least 71 units, CP24 has learned.
Montreal
-
The Tribune: McGill University's student newspaper drops 'McGill' from its name
McGill University's student newspaper has dropped 'McGill' from its name after the editorial board said it's part of a move to create a safe and welcoming environment for Black, Indigenous, and racialized students and faculty.
-
Lockdown lifted at Lachine Hospital after threat reported nearby
Montreal's Lachine Hospital turned the public away for part of the afternoon Thursday after a report of a man with a gun near the building sent the hospital into lockdown.
-
Funeral held for Quebec provincial police officer killed during arrest attempt
A Quebec provincial police officer who was killed while on duty was remembered Thursday as a mother, a daughter, a friend and as a policewoman who dedicated her career to keeping others safe.
Winnipeg
-
Overland Flood Watch Issued for Winnipeg, eastern Manitoba
The provincial government has issued an overland flood watch for the city of Winnipeg and parts of eastern Manitoba.
-
Manitoba making changes to deter people from using bear spray as weapon
The Manitoba government is making regulatory changes to the sale and purchase of bear spray after several violent incidents.
-
Six-figure jackpots and swamped volunteers: Chase the Ace lotteries cause ‘pandemonium’ across Manitoba
Chase the Ace-style lotteries and raffles have become wildly popular in Manitoba, helping to fund local non-profits facing funding challenges.
Saskatoon
-
'Completely bogus': BC man fined $3K for shipping a baby tortoise to Sask.
What started as a hobby for a B.C. man, ended in a Saskatoon courtroom.
-
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh praises national dental care program during stop at University of Saskatchewan
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh stopped by the College of Dentistry at the University of Saskatchewan Thursday promoting his national dental program for those under 18.
-
Saskatoon police respond to weapons complaint downtown
Emergency crews were on the scene following a weapons complaint in downtown Saskatoon on Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
REAL Board of Directors opting back to Tourism Regina brand, following Experience Regina backlash
Following a controversial rebrand to Experience Regina, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) has announced it will be reverting its tourism brand back to the Tourism Regina name.
-
Justin Trudeau promotes federal budget during Regina visit, speaks on Natural Resources Transfer Act
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making several stops in Regina on Thursday to promote the 2023 federal budget.
-
'Take every precaution': Swift Current still under state of emergency due to flood risk
A state of emergency remains in Swift Current as high water levels remain a concern in the southern Saskatchewan city.
Atlantic
-
'They are shocked': 80 workers face unemployment as Dartmouth hotel converts into provincial shelter
Many workers at a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel being turned into a homeless shelter are expected to lose their jobs at the end of the month, says their union.
-
Patient dies suddenly in Moncton hospital, RCMP launches investigation
A patient died suddenly at Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday.
-
Mobile health unit brings health-care from the clinic to the clients in Moncton, N.B.
A collaboration between Vitalité and Horizon health networks has expanded outreach programs in Moncton and Saint John.
London
-
Dog dies after ingesting poison: Police investigating animal cruelty case
Police in Norfolk County are investigating after a family pet was allegedly poisoned.
-
Two a day: London, Ont. firefighters alarmed by cooking fires
In the first months of 2023, London, Ont. firefighters have responded to two cooking fires every day.
-
Londoners brace for possible public sector strike
Many of the services we take for granted could soon be in jeopardy if the Public Sector Alliance of Canada, the country’s largest federal public sector union, goes on strike.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge 22-year-old with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A 22-year-old driver from Porcupine, Ont., near Timmins, is in trouble with the law after the Ontario Provincial Police made a traffic stop Monday on Highway 11.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
Kitchener
-
Pet dog poisoned in Waterford, OPP asking for public’s help in investigation
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s assistance with an investigation involving the poisoning of a pet dog in Waterford, just north of Simcoe.
-
Town of St. Marys cyberattack cost $1.3M, including $290K in Bitcoin ransom
A report released Monday by the Town of St. Marys shows the cyber incident which crippled the Perth County community’s computer systems in July of last year cost $1.3 million, including a ransom payment of $290,000 in bitcoin.
-
Avon Crest demolition date tentatively set for late spring/early summer
Although the fate of Stratford’s Avon Crest continues to be debated before council, officials say the demolition of the city’s first hospital will likely happen during late spring or early summer of this year.