B.C. children's minister stepping away from role following cancer diagnosis

The B.C. NDP's children's minister Grace Lore is stepping away from her role after being diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement, 39-year-old Lore confirmed she received a "very sudden" diagnosis of colorectal cancer late last month, after being appointed minister of children and family development.

"I am working with medical professionals to address this head on, right away," Lore said Thursday.

"This file is so important and requires the full attention of someone to make the changes we need because kids need us to get it right."

B.C. Premier David Eby fought back tears while addressing the news, offering support to Lore's husband and two children. Her diagnosis is not the family's first battle with cancer – her son Asher survived a brain tumour in 2001, when he was just four years old.

“Grace’s family is one that's been through a lot," Eby said. "I mean, politics at the best of times is hard on families."

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain MLA Jodie Wickens will fill in as children's minister in Lore's absence. Wickens was appointed as minister of state for child care and children and youth with special needs last month.

Hamish Telford, a political scientist at the University of the Fraser Valley, said Lore's illness has highlighted the vulnerability of Eby's second term, with 47 NDP seats to the B.C. Conservatives' 44.

"This re-emphasizes the razor thinness of the majority and perhaps provides more compelling reasons for the NDP to work something out with the Greens," Telford said.

Lore said she still plans to participate in important votes in the house when the NDP returns to the legislature with the slimmest of majority governments next year.

"I’m committed to beating this cancer and getting back to work for British Columbians as soon as I can," Lore said.