VANCOUVER -- Delta Member of Parliament and federal Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough was in Richmond, B.C., Friday morning to outline federal plans to re-open child care centres as the province slowly sheds COVID-19 restrictions.

The Government of Canada says the child care sector has been put at risk because of temporary closures and loss of critical revenue at the height of the pandemic.

Qualtrough says B.C.'s child care businesses will share in a newly announced $625-million fund aimed at ensuring safe and sufficient child care spaces to support parents' gradual return to work.

A statement from the federal government says the new cash brings its total investment in child care across Canada to $1.2-billion over the coming year.