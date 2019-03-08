

CTV Vancouver





It's International Women's Day, and everyone from mayors to local celebrities are paying tribute to women.

"On International Women’s Day, we celebrate the incredible accomplishments of the women’s movement and honour the work of those who continue to fight sexism, gender-based discrimination, harassment and violence every day," Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

The first International Women's Day was held on March 19, 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland with a series of public events.

From there, it spread to other countries with the UN officially recognizing the day in 1975.

This year's theme focuses on getting more women involved in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

According to the Status of Women Canada, only a third of graduates in STEM are women.

"Today is an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in Canada and abroad for gender equality, celebrate the women's organizations who have done such incredible work, and recognize that much work remains to be done, and we can't rest until we get there," said Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef in a statement.

You can follow our live stream of tweets about International Women's Day below.