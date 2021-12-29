B.C. case numbers break record, with nearly 3,000 confirmed in 24 hours even with reduced testing capacity

Another daily case record has been broken in British Columbia, with nearly 3,000 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the most recent 24-hour period.

The update was announced by the province's top doctor during a news conference Wednesday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 2,944 cases have been added to the provincial tally, a record based on data released so far by the province. However, numbers provided earlier this month were "preliminary," and final counts expected later in the day will confirm whether the latest numbers were higher than recorded over the weekend.

Active cases, a total not provided in the last two updates on the spread of the disease, are now at 16,014 – also a record in B.C.

The records come as B.C. struggles with its capacity for testing. Last week, provincial health officials changed the criteria for COVID-19 tests, as labs and testing centres were unable to keep up with demand.

Currently, only those who are not vaccinated, are higher risk or have more severe symptoms are told to get a PCR test. Others may be able to find out if they have the disease through rapid testing, but those tests too have been hard to access.

Instead, Henry said previously that those with mild symptoms should essentially assume they have COVID-19, even without confirmation through testing, and self-isolate.

According to Henry, 193 patients in hospital are currently considered infectious, and 66 of those are being treated in critical care units.

Five people have died over the last five reporting periods of the novel coronavirus. The deaths bring the total since the start of the pandemic to 2,419 lives.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference live.

This is a developing story. More information to come.