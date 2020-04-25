VANCOUVER -- Long-term care facilities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and elderly people who rely on home care are especially vulnerable -- but staff who work in those fields are still having a hard time getting masks and other protective gear.

SafeCare BC, an organization that supports care providers, conducted a survey across the province and found the situation is improving compared to earlier in the month -- but care providers are still in danger of running low.

According to the survey, 42 per cent of care providers say their current supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) will last three days or less. That's an improvement compared to the 69 per cent who said the same for an April 11 survey.

When it comes to surgical masks, 27 per cent said what they currently have will last them for three days, compared to 38 per cent on April 11.

For protective gowns, 15 per cent of care providers surveyed said they had no gowns, while 27 per cent said they only had a three-day supply.

Half of the 543 care providers surveyed said they would run out of hand sanitizer within a week.

SafeCare BC has been running a PPE donation program to try to fill the gap, and says that since the campaign launched, 485 donors have given nearly 600,000 pieces of equipment.

B.C.'s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the PPE shortage is "a worldwide, global phenomenon."

Henry said the B.C. government continues to work on getting more protective gear, but the reality is that right now, "we are only able to provide a three-to-five-day supply, as we get more personal protective equipment in and as we test it to ensure that it meets the standards that we need."