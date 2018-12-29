

Hockey fans are anticipated to bring millions to the host cities of the World Junior Hockey Championship over the 10 days.

People proudly wearing their reds and whites can be seen roaming around downtown Vancouver and filling local businesses.

Ian Tostenson, CEO of the BC Restaurant Association, said many bars are packed and hotels are booked that normally would not be during this time of year.

"After Christmas, there's a lull," he said. "So this is ideal from an economic point of view to have this shoulder period."

"It's about $40 million that the juniors bring to the province of BC, split between Victoria and Vancouver, it's huge for both cities."

Tickets to see the action up-close are hot commodities.

Kinseley Bailey with Vancouverticket.com said many of his customers are coming from other parts of the country.

"We're seeing a lot of people coming from the prairies: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta. They just love junior hockey and you can see it," he said.

He said many customers have been inquiring about the gold-medal game but have been holding off from buying the tickets until they know Team Canada has a good shot.

Canada has so far been unbeaten, outscoring Denmark and Switzerland.

On Saturday, Canada takes on Czech Republic at Rogers Arena.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Emad Agahi