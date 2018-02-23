

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - British Columbia's premier says his government's focus on housing and child care in this week's budget is good for the province's businesses.

John Horgan told the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade today that the financial plan will help attract and retain workers.

He says the province is at a disadvantage if people can't find a place to live or child care or health care.

Tuesday's budget included $1 billion for child care over the next three years and a housing plan that expands tax on foreign buyers, taxes real estate speculation and allocates $6 billion for affordable housing over the next decade.

Horgan says his government heard during pre-budget consultations that the business community wanted to see a balanced budget, which the New Democrats delivered.

The budget forecasts a $219 million surplus for the 2018-19 fiscal year.