B.C. budget: Finance minister to outline fiscal plan for 2022

B.C.'s finance minister will unveil the province's latest fiscal plan Tuesday.

Selina Robinson is scheduled to speak about the 2022-2023 budget in the afternoon and has already said it'll focus on climate change challenges.

Robinson said Monday the province was battered by climate change over the past year, bringing deadly heat, wildfires and storms that caused major flooding across southern B.C.

She said the government plans to introduce a year-round B.C. Wildfire Service dedicated to full-time fire prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.

"This approach will deliver all pillars of emergency management, prevention and mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery," Robinson said on Monday.

The finance minister said the latest budget will include a financial accounting of last fall's floods and mudslides that devastated communities, farms and highways throughout southern B.C.

Robinson also said the budget would include more services for British Columbians and make sure "no one was left behind."

With pandemic restrictions easing, it's unclear how much money would need to be set aside for recovery programs.

Last November, Robinson forecast a budget deficit of $1.7 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year, down from the original projection of $9.7 billion last February.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan and The Canadian Press