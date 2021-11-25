B.C. braces for next 'line of storms' while recovering from recent floods

Vancouver -

A line of storms is forecast to sweep across British Columbia as the province works to rebuild from devastating flooding and deadly mudslides last week that destroyed parts of major highways, rail lines, and farmland.

Wind and rainfall warnings blanketed most of the B.C. coast and come after about a dozen so-called atmospheric rivers have saturated land in the province since September.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says even routine rainfall may cause already swollen rivers to rise to dangerous heights and he urged residents to prepare for evacuations and watch for updates.

He says the government is making headway on recovery since last week's floods, with supply chains stabilizing, gas shortages starting to ease and some evacuees allowed to return to their homes.

The major arterial supply route of Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley was on track to reopen Thursday, while Canadian Pacific Railway announced the first trains have arrived in Vancouver from Kamloops carrying grain and fuel.

Farnworth says the province is in “uncharted territory.”