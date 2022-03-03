B.C.-born teacher flees Ukraine, waits to help rest of family in Kyiv
It was painstakingly long two hours at the bus depot in Lviv, Ukraine, as Dayton Snow waited for his ride to safety.
Snow, an English teacher who was born in Nanaimo, B.C., and grew up in Medicine Hat, Alta., had been living in Ukraine since spring 2021, and taught English in Kyiv for the three months leading up to Russia's invasion.
"About 3 at night they would hit the city very hard, very tough to get any sleep," Snow said, describing the bombings of the capital.
The 25-year-old got the last seat on the bus to Krakow, Poland, bringing him closer to safety, but the stress has not been lifted because his father, half-siblings and Ukrainian stepmother are still in Kyiv.
"I want to wait here in Poland to see what happens. Eventually I do want to get back to Canada, but I want to make sure that they get out safely," he explained.
His father, Darren Snow, said he's unclear where they will go, but he has many friends across Europe whom he can turn to for help.
"I'm packed, I'm ready to go any time," he said. "Even today, I was trying to say, 'Let's go.' But (my ex-wife) was worried about going through any road blocks because the city is sealed."
They have an eight-year-old son and three-year-old daughter and he does not feel safe staying in Kyiv anymore.
"I really think the more losses (Russian president Vladimir) Putin suffers, the more vicious he's going to get and the worse it is going to be here," he said.
The father and son are now hundreds of kilometres apart, and the younger Snow has already delayed his flight to Canada until he knows the rest of his family is safe.
There are no set plans to reunite anytime soon and it's unclear if the others will also head to Poland, which has already accepted more than half of the refugees fleeing Ukraine.
-
