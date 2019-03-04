

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The group representing recreational boaters in British Columbia says boat owners now have a "reminder and an incentive" to ensure proper disposal of vessels that are no longer seaworthy.

The Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act received royal assent last week and will soon become law across Canada.

The Boating BC Association says the legislation increases owner responsibility and liability.

Boat owners who don't comply will face fines of up to $50,000 for individuals and $250,000 for companies or corporations.

The association says in a news release that derelict and abandoned vessels are an eyesore and also pose navigational, environmental and safety risks.

Boating BC president Don Prittie expects boaters will abide by the law and will take advantage of his group's new database that includes boat disposal options.