A B.C. woman is calling her dog a "hero," saying it helped her escape from a black bear attack outside of Kamloops.

In a Facebook post, Ashley Gribble says she and her dogs were walking in the Isobel Lake area on May 5 when they had two encounters with a black bear.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Gribble and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service to confirm what was posted online.

A woman can be heard yelling at the animal to leave her alone while one of her dogs is heard barking in the background in a video posted to Facebook that Gribble says shows the first encounter.

"I figured it was a momma bear wanting us out of her space. No big deal, I'll happily oblige!" she wrote, adding that the bear disappeared up a tree after 15 minutes.

Twenty-five minutes later, Gribble says she heard a rustle in the trees and suddenly saw the same bear coming towards her from above.

In the second encounter, Gribble says she used bear spray to deter the animal but it didn't have any effect, and she fell backwards after tripping over a rock.

"When I was on the ground, the bear just a few feet from me, lunged and I prepared myself for a bite," she wrote on Facebook.

That's when her pit bull Bane stepped in to protect her, she says.

"This bear picked up my 80-pound dog up like a stick," she wrote on her post.

"I'm screaming and yelling 'help' and then before I even knew what was happening, with adrenaline surging through me, my instincts were taking over and I was running full tilt at the bear with a log," she wrote.

She says she targeted the bear in the face and head, eventually forcing it to leave.

Bane suffered 26 puncture wounds from bites and injuries from claws, and is now in a full body cast.

"If Bane had not leapt in front of me, I know without a doubt that the bear would've mauled me and most likely would've killed me. He absolutely saved my life," she wrote.

In her post, Gribble says he'll recover.

CTV News Vancouver is working to contact those involved but Gribble wrote on Facebook that officers found and killed the bear the next day.

