B.C. attorney general apologizes to Doukhobors, offers $10M 'compensation package'
British Columbia's attorney general has formally apologized to members of the Doukhobor religious group, including those who were forcibly taken from their parents more than 70 years ago.
Niki Sharma's apology Thursday came with a promise of $10 million for community programs and education aimed at providing “lasting recognition of historical wrongs” committed against the Sons of Freedom Doukhobor and their families.
In the 1950s, hundreds of children of Sons of Freedom members were taken to a former tuberculosis sanatorium, in part because their parents opposed government rules and refused to send them to public schools.
Sharma acknowledged the children were “mistreated both physically and psychologically.”
“This is not a proud history. The Province of British Columbia recognizes the stigma and trauma experienced by the Sons of Freedom and the broader Doukhobor community,” she said in a transcript of remarks to be delivered at an event attended by survivors in Castlegar, B.C.
“And so today, on behalf of the Province of British Columbia, we acknowledge and apologize for the past injustices that were committed by the Province of British Columbia.”
Sharma said government also levied fines against the group and seized communal property over infractions that included school absenteeism.
She said between 1931 and 1959, hundreds of Sons of Freedom members were convicted and handed sentences of up to three years.
Sharma said the $10-million “compensation package” includes money to preserve and promote the community's cultural heritage and historic sites, support educational and cultural programs, conduct research and expand access to mental health services.
“This apology and these initiatives are predicated on the hope that those impacted by these injustices are able to access the support they need to heal, and to ensure that such violations of human rights are prevented from happening ever again in this province,” Sharma said, according to the transcript.
Last year, B.C.'s ombudsman Jay Chalke called for the province to provide financial compensation “for individuals and the group,” as well as make an apology.
The Sons of Freedom were a small group within the Doukhobor community, an exiled Russian Christian group, and were once known for naked protests and periodically burning down their own homes as a rejection of materialism.
In a separate statement, Premier David Eby said Thursday the province forcibly removed children, leaving parents to visit them through chain link fences.
“Courts would not let this happen today, and it should not have happened then,” Eby said.
“There is no more sacred a relationship than parent and child, and that relationship was broken for a whole community, resulting in harms that have echoed for generations. Today, we acknowledge the pain experienced by Sons of Freedom Doukhobor children and families.”
Sharma is scheduled to attend a community event in Grand Forks, B.C., on Friday and Eby will also deliver the apology in the legislature on Feb. 27.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
WATCH Proposal gone wrong: Raccoon 'videobombs' U.S. engagement video
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
Brampton man saved by second GPS tracker after thieves rip out his first one
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
North Korean leader Kim calls for war readiness while inspecting construction of warships
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his focus on strengthening his naval forces as he inspected the construction of new warships at an eastern shipyard, calling such projects crucial to the country's war preparations, state media said Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria-based cancer treatment trial set to harness power of artificial intelligence
Doctors in Victoria are trying to improve their results from a clinical trial that led to changes in the standard of care for men going through prostate cancer treatment by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence.
-
Safe supply in B.C.: Top doctor recommends expansion of prescription program
B.C.'s top doctor is pushing for an expansion of the province's safer supply policy, saying in a report the program is "an ethically defensible way" to reduce harms for people who use drugs.
-
B.C. ski resorts shut as warm, wet weather strips mountains of snow
All three of Metro Vancouver's local ski hills are closed for a second day at what should be the peak of the season, as a spate of warm, wet weather strips mountains bare.
Calgary
-
Alberta premier says rules, laws on transgender youth coming in fall sitting
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting.
-
Balmy temperatures force Nitrocross to move GMC Stadium race events to Sunday
Calgary’s unseasonably warm weather is causing a high-speed winter event to reschedule.
-
'You want to do the right deal for the organization': Flames GM Conroy excited for the future after swinging blockbuster deal for Lindholm
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks got a head start on the competition ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, and both teams came out of it smiling.
Edmonton
-
'It's terrifying': Advocates say new gender policies will hurt vulnerable youth
Advocates and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community say proposed gender and pronoun policies will hurt trans and non-binary kids and teens in Alberta.
-
Water-main breaks plague north Edmonton home
People are being urged to conserve water in Edmonton right now, but a north-side resident says he has more than his property can handle.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Toronto
-
Ajax, Ont. father found guilty of second-degree murder in death of infant son
An Ajax, Ont man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
-
British duo link Ontario's Kenneth Law to account on pro-suicide forum
Two family members of a young man who died by suicide almost four years ago in the United Kingdom turned their grief into an investigation, uncovering what they believe is an online M.O. of a Canadian accused of killing troubled people by selling them poisonous substances.
-
Jurors in coroner's inquest into death of Sammy Yatim issue 63 recommendations
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a teen shot by a Toronto police officer more than a decade ago issued dozens of recommendations Thursday in an effort to prevent similar deaths in the future.
Montreal
-
STM cutting 230 jobs in major budget slash
Montreal's transit authority announced Thursday that it's cutting 230 positions in an effort to slash costs without reducing bus and metro service.
-
'I won't be bullied': Montreal West Mayor Masella addresses insult that almost made him quit
There was a time last fall when Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella seriously contemplated stepping down after 16 years in politics after a resident hurled an insult at him about his weight.
-
Mother shouts 'not enough' as impaired driver sentenced to 4.5 years for crash that killed her daughter
Emotions ran high at the Montreal courthouse as the family of the victim of a drunk driver exploded in anger upon hearing that 29-year-old Francis Lawrence of St-Laurent was receiving a four-and-a-half-year sentence.
Winnipeg
-
-
Two more teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide
Two teenagers, sought by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with a homicide in the West Alexander area last year, are now in custody.
-
From Scandals to The Pal, a look back at storied Winnipeg bars and clubs that have come and gone
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon looking to Australia to address paramedic shortage
Seven Australian paramedics have uprooted their lives and moved across the world to Saskatoon. Thursday was the first day of their training.
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket lines
Members of the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) hit the picket line on Thursday in the first of a series of one day strikes.
-
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
Regina
-
TikTok star 'Bella Brave' reveals who her organ donor was following life-saving transplant
"Bella Brave" Thomson, the ten-year-old girl from Swift Current, Sask. who captured the hearts of millions on social media is sharing who gave her the gift of life back in August.
-
Sask. doctor with history of suspensions faces 14 charges of unprofessional conduct
A doctor in Estevan, Sask. with a history of suspensions is facing over a dozen charges of unprofessional conduct from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan (CPSS).
-
Sask. MLA Ryan Domotor's prostitution charges stayed
Saskatchewan MLA Ryan Domotor – who was charged with communicating to obtain sexual services – had his charges stayed in provincial court on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
-
High-risk offender in Halifax: police
The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.
-
World Pond Hockey tournament canceled after 'unseasonably warm weather' in Plaster Rock, N.B.
The World Pond Hockey tournament in Plaster Rock, N.B., is cancelled due to a lack of ice.
London
-
Western astronomer advises Londoners to 'head south' for coming total solar eclipse
Expect a rush to all points south for the coming solar eclipse. On Monday, April 8, the sky will go dark in some areas of southwestern Ontario.
-
Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
Emotional victim impact statement by young man in life-altering hit-and-run
At Jesse Bleck’s sentencing hearing Thursday at the London courthouse, Tristan Roby, who suffered life-altering injuries in a hit-and-run, addressed the court in his victim impact statement.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Kitchener
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
-
Sexual assault charges have been officially filed against five hockey players
CTV News has obtained court documents confirming sexual assault charges against five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team.
-
From prison to popcorn: Woman starts business behind bars, challenges companies to hire people with criminal records
A new report reveals Canadian companies are continuing to overlook job candidates due to criminal records.