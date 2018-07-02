

CTV Vancouver





A woman who died in an explosion at a villa in a Mexican resort city last month has been identified as a resident of West Kelowna.

Artist Laurie Ryan died in Cabo San Lucas on June 23, a statement posted on social media said.

"There was an explosion that is still under investigation and Laurie was its only victim," the post on a Facebook page called Gulf Coast Wildlife Rehab said. The explosion is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

Ryan had designed T-shirts for the Mississippi-based non-profit wildlife rehabilitation organization, the post said.

According to her website, the wife and mother of two sons grew up on a farm in the Prairies before retiring in Mississipi. She later moved to West Kelowna where she sold her artwork and joined the central Okanagan chapter of the Federation of Canadian Artists.

A statement on the website confirmed her death, and said that sales had been temporarily put on hold.

Her family was her "pride and joy," the GCWR said.

"Laurie will be horribly missed by her family, friends, fellow artists locally and abroad. Her contributions to this art will never be forgotten."

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said that it was aware of reports that a Canadian was killed by an explosion in Cabo San Lucas, and said that consular officials were providing assistance to the family and gathering additional information from local authorities in Mexico.

Global Affairs would not confirm Ryan’s identity due to privacy laws.