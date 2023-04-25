B.C. Appeal Court sides with mom in case involving access to parental medical records

The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. The B.C. Court of Appeals has struck down a section of the province's child protection legislation that allowed social workers to access a parent's medical records without their consent, a search warrant or a court order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The B.C. Supreme Court is shown in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. The B.C. Court of Appeals has struck down a section of the province's child protection legislation that allowed social workers to access a parent's medical records without their consent, a search warrant or a court order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener