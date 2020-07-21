VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government is preparing to announce funding for ground search-and-rescue teams amid a concerning spike in call-outs.

Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at an event with Chris Kelly, president of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association.

Last week, the association reported that rescue volunteers across the province were sent out 110 times in the first two weeks of July alone – a 50 per cent increase over the same period last year.

On Monday, Farnworth said the government remains opposed to using fines and punishment as deterrents for irresponsible behaviour in the backcountry, even as teams face added risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the minister said B.C. remains focused on educating the public and encouraging people to plan ahead before putting their lives and rescue crews' lives in danger.

"We understand that many people have felt cooped up over the last number of months," Farnworth said. "They need to be extra, extra careful… people need to make sure that they're prepared, that they know where they're going, that they tell people where they're going, that they take basic precautions."

There are more than 2,500 search and rescue members across B.C. who put themselves in harm's way to help others, Farnworth said, and calls are even more complex and challenging now that crews have to consider the risks of COVID-19.

Search teams have also consistently spoken out against fines and punishments, arguing that it could make their jobs more difficult if people try to actively elude rescuers to avoid having to pay.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.