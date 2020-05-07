VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan announced Wednesday that some students between kindergarten and Grade 12 will be able to head back to school for part-time in-class instruction in June, as part of B.C.’s plan to reopen.

The province isn't expecting a full resumption of classes until September.

The part-time in-class learning is considered voluntary, and it appears it would only last a few weeks given the timing of the school year.

"We understand that parents have questions about the safety of their children as they return to school, and it's okay for parents to be concerned," Horgan said during Wednesday's news conference.

"We are not going to be forcing anyone to come back, but minister Fleming and I will be working to make sure students whose families need to have kids in class will have that opportunity."

Right now all 60 school districts in B.C. are in stage four of a gradual five-stage approach to resuming school, with phase one being a full resumption of classes.

In stage four, there is in-class learning for children of essential workers and vulnerable students, with the majority of kids doing online learning.

Stage three would include part-time in-class learning for students between kindergarten and grade five, and access to part-time in-class learning "as needed" for students in grades six to 12. Online and remote learning would remain available for all students in this phase.

School districts have been working on a plan to return students to school for weeks, and a big focus has been on making sure kids and staff can practise physical distancing if they decide to return in June.

Suzanne Hoffman, superintendent of schools in Vancouver, said many details still need to be worked out.

"We first need to determine who of our students are returning to school so that we can figure out the logistics of what that will look like with all the health and safety protocols in place," she said Thursday on CTV Morning Live.

"And what the balance is and how we can manage face-to-face classroom instruction for those who choose to return. And also that online component."

She says the school board is first working with staff to make sure they are well to return.

Students who do head back in class in June will notice some big changes and protocols.

"Gradual staggered entry probably during the course of the day, or staggered recess or lunch time. What the arrival and departure protocols would be, and also ensure we have adequate hand washing, hand sanitizer in place in all of our schools," Hoffman said.

Districts are also looking at taking instruction outdoors and into other areas of schools, including libraries, to allow for more spacing.

There will also be enhanced cleaning.

Hoffman says superintendents from across the province have a conference call with the ministry of education on Thursday.

There is no indication yet how parents will be required to express interest in their child returning to class, or if there will be any criteria in place for those wishing to return.

Both Hoffman and the premier acknowledge many families may feel anxious at the prospect of their children returning to class.

"What I'm hearing from people is are their concerns. Absolutely," Horgan said Wednesday.

"But there's also an overwhelming desire to get back to a place where we can have kids interacting with each other, learning about not just how to read how to write and how to count, but also how to interact with other people."

Horgan says more details about the June return will be made public in the near future.