VANCOUVER -- Another 41 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia, but the number of people hospitalized with the virus has dropped to six.

Wednesday's update from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the total number of infections recorded in the province since the start of the pandemic to 3,562.

Officials said the updated total includes a data correction from Tuesday's announcement.

The number of new cases is significantly higher than the daily average of about 28 recorded over the past two weeks, as public health teams battle community outbreaks on Haida Gwaii and at a blueberry packing plant in Abbotsford.

Officials said there are now 20 cases associated with Haida Gwaii and 31 associated with Fraser Valley Packers Inc., up from 15 on Monday.

"Of note, there are no health concerns related to the consumption of fruit from Fraser Valley Packers," Henry and Dix said in joint written statement. "However, people are reminded to always wash fruit and vegetables before eating them."

No one else has died from the virus locally, and another 33 people who previously tested positive have recovered.

That brings the B.C.'s recovery total to 3,109, leaving 259 active cases across the province. The death toll remains at 194.

Officials have said hospitalizations are one of the best ways to measure the severity of the pandemic. There are currently fewer people hospitalized than there have been since March 16, down from a peak of 149 back in April.

The number of patients in intensive care and critical care units has also dropped to two.

"The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation," Henry and Dix said.

On top of the recent outbreaks, health teams are responding to a number of community exposure events, including one at the Liquid Zoo gentleman's club in Kelowna.

And given the trouble caused by parties in that city around Canada Day, which contributed to B.C.'s epidemiological curve bending back upwards, health officials stressed the need for people to "play safe" on the upcoming B.C. Day long weekend.

"Staying a safe distance from others is the best way to slow the spread of the virus. If you are in a crowded area, outside or inside, and you can't maintain a safe physical distance, wearing a mask is a further protective layer," Henry and Dix said.

"We also need to remember to wash our hands regularly, clean surfaces more often, follow one-way pathways and always, without exception, stay home if you are at all feeling ill."