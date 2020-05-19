VANCOUVER -- Another three people have died from COVID-19 in British Columbia, but only two new infections have been recorded since the last update from health officials.

Tuesday's announcement by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix marks the smallest increase in cases since early March, and brings the total number of infections identified since late January to 2,446.

"When you're testing and you're looking for cases and you only find two, that's a very positive indication," Dix said. "The people of B.C. stayed apart and worked together and we bent our curve. Everyone in B.C., all of you, made a difference."

Officials had no new outbreaks to report in seniors' homes, hospital settings or in the community.

But Henry and Dix noted there are still 19 active outbreaks in long-term care homes, assisted living facilities and acute care units, and 45 people remain hospitalized with serious COVID-19 infections across B.C. Of those, 12 patients are in intensive care.

Henry said all three of the people who have died since Monday were residents of long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland. Their deaths bring the province's death toll to 146.

"Our condolence go to their families and to their loved ones and to their care providers," Henry said.

A total of 1,975 people have now fully recovered from the virus, leaving 323 active cases, the lowest number since March 19.

Tuesday's briefing came as British Columbia moved into the second phase of its pandemic response, which allowed a variety of businesses to reopen and begin accepting customers again.

While the transition is expected to happen gradually, there were some salons, restaurants and other shops operating in Vancouver on Tuesday, some with COVID-19 fees to help cover the new heightened cost of doing business during the crisis.

People have also been allowed to increase their social interactions, though Dr. Henry has urged people to consider "small and consistent" groups.

The transition has caused some nervousness among people who would prefer to see British Columbia proceed more slowly, but officials said people can take as many personal precautions as they wish.

"I have no doubt that we will get through this by working together and working out the kinks over the coming weeks, and by continuing what we have been doing all along, which is being kind and being calm and being safe," Henry said.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel