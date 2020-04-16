VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have announced three additional deaths from COVID-19 and 14 additional positive tests for the virus. There have now been 1,575 total cases and 78 deaths in the province.

There are currently 120 people in hospital with COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 56 who are in intensive care.

Also, for the first time, the coronavirus has been confirmed at a long-term care home outside the Lower Mainland. A staff member at Kootenay Street Village in Cranbrook tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from Interior Health.

A total of 22 seniors' care facilities now have active outbreaks of COVID-19 in B.C., and four more facilities had outbreaks that are now declared over.

Health officials also announced an outbreak at an acute care unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge.

In a separate release, Fraser Health confirmed that a staff member at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Port Coquitlam has tested positive for the virus.

Fraser Health said its chief medical health officer is "confident that the risk to the general public is low." There are no other confirmed cases among staff or people in custody.

Asked about how the coronavirus got into the new health-care facilities, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said it's a reflection of the province's aggressive testing of health-care workers.

"It doesn't mean it's into the home necessarily, it just means that someone who is working or has worked at the home has tested positive," the health minister said, adding that many of the outbreaks in B.C. have been limited to a single case because the virus was caught early and measures were taken to prevent its spread.

Health officials are scheduled to provide an update on the province's modelling of the pandemic Friday morning.

Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have delivered more than 50 briefings since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Speaking at the legislature Thursday before the numbers were released, Dix said he felt the update contained "relatively good news."

The 14 new confirmed cases announced Thursday represent the smallest daily increase in B.C.’s total case-count in the last four weeks.

"The stability of those numbers, particularly things such as people in ICU and people in hospital is relatively good news because it means that our health-care system is able to absorb the real challenges posed by COVID-19," the health minister said.

At the same time, Dix said the province remains concerned by the outbreak at Mission Institution, where it was announced Thursday that an inmate at the federal prison had died of complications from the virus.

There are now more than 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility, according to Dix, making the outbreak the "third-most-significant cluster" of cases in the province.

The minister said the outbreak in Mission reflects the fragility of the progress the province has made in its fight against COVID-19 and the need to maintain measures intended to limit the spread of the virus.

"It shows what can happen," he said. "And that's why we have to be vigilant everywhere, even in health authorities, for example, that have relatively few cases. It shows what can happen in a facility such as that when this virus spreads."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk