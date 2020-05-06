VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced 23 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, as well as three more deaths.

The patients who died were all seniors in long-term care, health officials said Wednesday, bringing the total of number of deaths in B.C. from COVID-19 to 124.

Among the new cases, one was linked to the Kearl Lake project in Alberta, and another was linked to the ongoing community outbreak at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam.

There are 74 patients currently in hospital with COVID-19, and of those, 19 are in critical care or ICU. There are now 1,494 people who are considered to be fully recovered from the virus.

During Tuesday's update, health officials announced just eight new positive cases of the virus, marking the lowest increase in new coronavirus cases since mid-March.

Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry is expected to provide more information during an afternoon briefing with the premier and health minister.

At the same time, Premier John Horgan is expected to outline B.C.'s next steps in its pandemic strategy.

