VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced two more deaths related to COVID-19 in British Columbia, as well as 55 new test-positive cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the majority of new cases announced during Tuesday's virus briefing are connected to the two poultry plant outbreaks that the government is still working to contain in the Lower Mainland.

There are now 46 cases of COVID-19 associated with Superior Poultry Processing Ltd. in Coquitlam and 34 associated with United Poultry Ltd. in East Vancouver.

The announcement brings the province's death toll to 105 and the overall number of cases identified since late January to 2,053.

There are currently 94 people battling the virus in hospital, including 37 patients who are in critical care or intensive care.

