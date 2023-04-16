B.C. and federal government announce settlement with group of First Nations

Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, holds a press conference in Ottawa, June 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, holds a press conference in Ottawa, June 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa

The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.

A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to the organizations head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan

Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener