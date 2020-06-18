Advertisement
B.C. among provinces working on app to ID people exposed to COVID-19: Trudeau
Alberta formally unveiled its mobile COVID-19 tracing app on May 1, 2020. (Matthew Black / CTV News)
VANCOUVER -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says British Columbia is among the provinces working to develop an app that can identify people who have been exposed to COVID-19.
The app -- which Trudeau says is voluntary and will not share or store personal data -- is ready for testing in Ontario and should be available for download nationally by next month.
It works by having those who test positive for COVID-19 upload their details to the app and the software then sends an alert to phones that have spent a prolonged period near the phone owned by that person.
The announcement comes as the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Canada broke the 100,000 mark when Ontario reported 173 new illnesses Thursday, pushing the national total to 100,146 cases.