VANCOUVER -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says British Columbia is among the provinces working to develop an app that can identify people who have been exposed to COVID-19.

The app -- which Trudeau says is voluntary and will not share or store personal data -- is ready for testing in Ontario and should be available for download nationally by next month.

It works by having those who test positive for COVID-19 upload their details to the app and the software then sends an alert to phones that have spent a prolonged period near the phone owned by that person.

The announcement comes as the overall tally of COVID-19 cases in Canada broke the 100,000 mark when Ontario reported 173 new illnesses Thursday, pushing the national total to 100,146 cases.