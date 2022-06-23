B.C. ambulances now at top alert level ahead of hot weather

British Columbia’s chief ambulance officer has ordered BC Emergency Health Services to its top alert level with hot weather on the way.

Leanne Heppell described summer as the busiest time of year for the ambulance service, with school out and many events underway, and while extreme temperatures aren’t expected, she wants 911 dispatchers and paramedics poised to respond.

“We normally watch our call volumes every hour but this gives us an opportunity to escalate if we need to bring in more staff, we need to reprioritize our activity,” she said in an interview with CTV News. “It just gives us a more structured approach to addressing call volume, particularly if that call volume increases dramatically.”

Last year the then-leader of EHS couldn’t explain why she didn’t escalate the internal response in advance of the heat dome and didn’t order the top alert level until after days after mass casualties had been recorded.

“A lot of changes have taken place since last summer," insisted Heppell. "We put a lot of new processes in, we took action right away and we are prioritizing the sickest patients first, so if you dial 911 you'll have an ambulance get you to where you need to go.”

More to come.