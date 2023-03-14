B.C. airports face spring break rush as feds announce plan to deal with complaints backlog

Spring break is underway in parts of British Columbia, and airports are feeling the effects.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has seen over 50,000 people per day since the last school bell rang on Friday afternoon.

Many B.C. families have been jumping on flights to sunny destinations, such as Hawaii, Los Angeles and resorts in Mexico.

Over the last few days, the airport had limited cancellations. On Tuesday, for example, YVR had just eight out of around 575 flights remain on the ground.

Parts of the Okanagan have yet to kick off their spring break, but Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is still seeing a steady flow of departures and arrivals.

"We've seen a lot of inbound traffic from Ontario that we've been able to facilitate well," said Philip Elchitz, the senior manager of YLW.

Elchitz says over the past few days, about 8,000 people have come and gone from the airport. He predicts traffic will pick up once kids are out of school and is hopeful the weather will be mild to accommodate the demand.

"When the weather is good like this, we don't see what we call rolling delays. Rolling delays are when an airplane gets small delays at each station, and by the end of the day, it rolls up to an hour or two hours, but we've been fortunate to date," said Elchitz.

March break comes just two and half months after many British Columbia travellers were forced to change their Christmas plans after cancelled flights swept the country, which resulted in thousands of complaints.

The Canadian Transportation Agency reported a total of 6,395 complaints from late December to mid-January. Since last summer, more than 40,000 complaints have been filed, according to Omar Alghabra, the federal transportation minister.

Due to the growing backlog of complaints, the federal government announced a $75.9-million investment to help chip away at the list.

"We saw an avalanche of complaints," said Alghabra, adding that the funding will allow the hiring of 200 additional employees, who will focus "exclusively on complaints."

The Ministry of Transportation says the nearly $76 million is intended to have the employees handle complaints and improve procedures over the next three years, and more changes could be arriving in the spring.

"The specifics of these rules will be tabled in the House of Commons this spring, so I will leave the specifics until we are able to talk about them," the minister said. "But yes, we are strengthening and clarifying and simplifying the rules for passenger protection."

In a statement, WestJet told CTV News Vancouver that the funding will serve as a "short-term" step to process and reduce the list of complaints.

"WestJet believes the most appropriate path forward on the reduction of complaints to the CTA and improving outcomes for passengers is by ensuring there is a focus on shared accountability, greater transparency from all entities in the travel system, and further investment towards a more resilient transportation system," the airline said.

The president of Air Passenger Rights, Gabor Lukacs, is calling the recent announcement by the federal government a Band-Aid solution that does not address the root issues. He also accuses the federal government of providing far too much leeway to Canada's largest airlines.

"(It's) unnecessarily and unreasonably complex and difficult to manage the set of regulations and framework and lack of proper enforcement. Once these root problems are being addressed, then extra money will come in handy," said Lukacs.

Airlines are obligated to compensate passengers for cancellations or delays within their control, except when the cause of the delay or cancellation is required for safety reasons. In such situations, airlines must rebook or refund customers, but do not have to compensate them for the inconvenience.