VANCOUVER -- Health officials announced another 20 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but said there have been no additional deaths since their last update.

Thursday's briefing from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix brings the total number of cases identified locally since the start of the pandemic to 3,028.

The death toll, which increased by three on Wednesday, remains at 186.

Going forward, health officials said they will be disclosing the number of infections included in B.C.'s case count that involved non-residents of Canada, such as visitors who became ill during their stay and temporary foreign workers. There have been 51 such cases so far.

Officials said only seven people have recovered from the virus since their last update, bringing the province's total number of recoveries to 2,667.

That leaves 175 active cases, with 17 patients in hospital, including four in intensive care.

