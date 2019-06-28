

CTV News Vancouver





VICTORIA - Premier John Horgan shot some hoops in the basketball court at the Songhees Wellness Centre shortly after talking about the power of sports to improve lives and build nations.

Horgan says the cost of sports should not be a factor in holding back participation as he announced the government will invest $1.46 million to send more B.C. athletes to the 2020 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax.

The funding announcement was greeted with loud cheers from Indigenous athletes, dancers and elders who gathered at the Victoria-area centre for the announcement.

Horgan says the money allows more participants and offsets the costs for more than 500 athletes, coaches, chaperones and staff.

He says he believes sports builds stronger individuals and communities and everybody should have the opportunity to participate.

The Songhees First Nation's bid to host the 2020 Games fell short last year, but the community remains a supporter of the event.