A Vancouver-based actor known for his role on the TV series “Once Upon a Time” has denied any wrongdoing after several allegations of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

Michael Coleman, who teaches acting outside of his role as Happy the dwarf on the hit show, held a news conference Friday to address the claims, which include that he tried to kiss one of his students years ago during a private lesson.

"I've never kissed a student or tried to kiss a student," Coleman said. "I'll take it a step further: I've never kissed a staff member. I've never kissed an instructor."

The 44-year-old suggested another alleged incident, in which a student accused Coleman of asking her to perform in a bikini while preparing for an audition at his home, was just a misunderstanding.

"It specified in the breakdown actors should be prepared to audition in their bikini at the audition. When I asked her if she was going to do this, she said no and [that] I couldn't make her do that," Coleman said. "I responded that is correct and I would never do that, and if she wasn't comfortable she was welcome to turn down the audition."

Coleman also said his wife, Michelle, who joined him at his news conference, was home at the time.

The allegations date back to 2009, before Coleman launched the school he currently co-owns, SchoolCreative: Institute of the Arts. He has stepped away from the school in light of the claims, and confirmed Friday that he is attempting to sell his shares.

The long-time actor, whose resume includes roles on Smallville and Supernatural as well, acknowledged the importance of the #MeToo movement, and said he believes that women who come forward with allegations should be believed.

But he argued accused men should be believed as well.

"We're in this win-lose mindset," he said. "What if we believed all the women, what if we believed all the men, and then what if we investigated and found what the actual evidence and truth was? To me, that's the solution."

About a dozen people, including Coleman's “Once Upon a Time” co-star Bruce Blaine, showed up to Friday's news conference to support his accusers. Some described his statements as painful and frustrating.

Lisa Ovies, who worked at Coleman's school for four years, told reporters she believes the accounts of the women over those of her former employer.

She also said there is an onus on people who teach and mentor young professionals to maintain a strict standard of conduct.

"You have people who are trusting you with their careers and their emotions and their growth," she said. "To abuse that … you're stripping someone of their confidence in themselves and their confidence in their art and you're affecting their life path."

Coleman said the allegations have had a profound impact on his life as well, noting that he's facing the loss of his business and home, and that he has consulted a defamation lawyer.

The claims first arose in October 2017 during a town hall meeting organized by the Union of B.C. Performers to address the widespread allegations of sexual misconduct in the film industry.

Coleman has denied any wrongdoing and believes the allegations are unfounded. And none of the allegations against him have been proven in court.