B.C. 1st COVID-19 update of the week coming from Health Ministry

B.C.'s first COVID-19 update of the week will be released by the Health Ministry Monday afternoon, with data from the last three days expected.

The update, which will come in a written statement, will have information on cases, deaths, hospitalizations and outbreaks recorded over the weekend.

On Friday, health officials said it's likely B.C. reached its peak in infections in the latest wave in the pandemic. Hospitalizations, however, are still expected to rise for the next week or so.

"We are still at the point where our hospitalization rate is going up," Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week. "New hospitalizations (are) still a concern."

Officials explained those rates tend to be delayed compared to infections and that it could be about a week or two before there's a decrease in those numbers.

Monday's case update might provide a hint for whether some COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted or extended this week. On Tuesday, some of the measures put in place in December will expire unless they're renewed. Those include gym and bar closures and a cancellation of all indoor gatherings, including wedding and funeral receptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.