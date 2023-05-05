Axes, swords, baseball bats used to damage 4 vehicles and home in targeted attack: AbbyPD

A group of violent vandals used an array of weapons to destroy a property in Abbotsford last week, and police believe the act was targeted.

Video released by the Abbotsford Police Department on Friday shows at least a dozen individuals arriving at a property in the 2300 block of Broadway Street by way of multiple vehicles shortly before 1 a.m.

“The suspects are seen leaving their vehicles before using various weapons, including axes, swords, and baseball bats, to smash out windows and destroy other property,” reads the accompanying police statement.

A witness called 911 while the violent act was underway, according to police, and by the time officers arrived, four vehicles and the home had sustained “extensive property damage.”

“This incident is very concerning to the AbbyPD, due to the violent nature of the crime and the targeting of an occupied residence,” reads the AbbyPD statement.

Anyone with information on the suspects or their vehicles is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 and quote file 2023-18947.