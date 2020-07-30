This week's hot weather has sent pollution levels rising in parts of the Lower Mainland and triggered an air quality advisory.

Officials said there are increasing concentrations of ground-level ozone in eastern Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley that could cause breathing problems, particularly in people with underlying health conditions.

The advisory urges people to "avoid strenuous outdoor activities" from the mid-afternoon to early evening, when ozone levels are at their highest.

That's especially important if people notice their breathing feels uncomfortable, officials said.

"Consider choosing easier outdoor activities such as walking instead of running where you don't have to breathe as hard," Metro Vancouver said in a news release.

The air quality poses more risk to people who already have lung disease, heart disease, asthma, diabetes, COVID-19 and other existing health issues.

Children, pregnant women, seniors, workers who labour outdoors and people who are socially marginalized may also be at greater risk, officials warned.

"If you are experiencing symptoms such as chest discomfort, shortness of breath, coughing or wheezing, seek prompt medical attention. Call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency," the advisory reads.