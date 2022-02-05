Avalanches in B.C. backcountry send 5 to hospital, 2 in critical condition

Five people were taken to hospital after two separate avalanches in the backcountry near Pemberton, B.C., Saturday, according to BC Emergency Health Services.

Two of the injured people were in critical condition and had to be airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital, BCEHS said.

The avalanches occurred around 1 p.m., and the ambulance service dispatched two helicopters, four ground ambulances and a support vehicle to the scene.

The three other injured people were taken for treatment in Whistler, according to BCEHS. Two were in serious condition and the third's condition was unknown.

CTV News has reached out to Pemberton Search and Rescue and B.C. RCMP for more information. This story will be updated if a response is received.