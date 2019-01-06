

Tributes are pouring in for a Squamish man who died in a Pemberton-area avalanche on Thursday.

Chris McCrum, 42, is being remembered as an "incredible athlete" who was also a trailblazer for the local mountain biking community.

The Squamish Off-Road Association shared on social media about McCrum's passing, saying "the whole community felt the heartbreaking loss."

RCMP said McCrum was with a group of skiers who had activated their beacons when he was buried by the avalanche near Pebble Creek, adding they were able to dig him out but he had already died.

"McCrum died doing what he loved, exploring the mountains," the post read.

SORCA described how the former executive board member had a hand in building and maintaining many of the trails in Squamish.

It said he advocated that the trails be recognized under the province's trails management strategy, which was "no small task." He was also the brainchild for the SORCA Trail Pass Program, which was a way to help raise funds for trail maintenance.

"We are eternally grateful to Chris for his dedication and time spent to making the Squamish trails the world-class network that it is. So the next time your tire hits the dirt, or your shovel strikes the ground, tip your helmet in thanks to an incredible pioneer, Chris McCrum.”