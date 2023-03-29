Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman was victim of homicide, police say

An autopsy has confirmed that a woman reported missing in Kamloops earlier this month was the victim of a homicide, according to an update from authorities.

On Tuesday, the Kamloops RCMP issued a statement confirming that a body found has been positively identified as that of Jo-Anne Donovan, 57.

Donovan was last seen on March 13 and local Mounties issued an appeal for information eight days later, releasing her photo as well as a picture of her vehicle in hopes of advancing the investigation. According to the update released Tuesday, Donovan's body was found "near her home" the next day, on March 22.

"Sadly, the autopsy results verified what investigators initially suspected, that Jo-Anne Donovan was the victim of homicide,” said Cpl. Dave Marshall of the Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit in a statement.

Police have not elaborated on where Donovan's body was found, how she died, or why they believe she was killed. No suspects have been identified but Mounties have said they do not believe there is any risk to "the public." Forensic searches of Donovan's home and vehicle are ongoing, police said.

“As our investigation continues, so too does our appeal for more information from the public to help us timeline Jo-Anne’s last movements and determine exactly what transpired,” Tuesday's statement said.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is urged to call 250-828-3000.