

CTV Vancouver

Please enable your JavaScript to enter this contest

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. PT on November 26, 2018 and closes on December 2, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. PT. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Canada who are nineteen years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five prizes is $60. Odds of winner a prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received up to the point of the applicable draw. Contest rules are available online.