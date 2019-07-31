

CTV News Vancouver





Monday is B.C. Day, known in most of Canada as the Civic Holiday.

This year, the long weekend that includes the statutory holiday is expected to be sunny and warm across Metro Vancouver.

Staying in town for the August long weekend? Here's a quick look at which services will still be operating on the holiday Monday:



Public transit

TransLink says its buses, SkyTrains and SeaBuses will operate on a holiday schedule, which is the same as its Sunday service.

The West Coast Express won't be running, but the service provider offered some good news for those with a long way to go. Holiday fares will be in effect, meaning riders only need a Zone 1 fare to travel across the region.

Regular service resumes Tuesday morning.



Medical services

Emergency departments at major hospitals in Metro Vancouver will be open as usual.

However, doctors' offices and clinics could be closed, so it's best to check online or call before heading out.



Banks

Many major banks will be closed Monday, but online banking services will be available as usual.

TD Bank branches will be closed on Sunday and Monday. HSBC, VanCity and other major financial institutions will also be closed.



Government offices

While B.C. Day is, as its name suggests, just in B.C., the Civic holiday is a stat in most Canadian provinces. As such, federal government offices including passport offices and Service Canada will be closed Monday.

Provincial government offices will be closed as well, including ICBC.



Shops and restaurants

Most bars, restaurants and retailers will be open on B.C. Day, though some may be opening a bit later, or closing a little earlier.

For example, downtown Vancouver's Pacific Centre will be opening at 11 a.m., instead of its usual weekday start at 10. It closes at 7 p.m., as it usually does Mondays.

Metrotown in Burnaby will be open at 10 a.m., as it always is on weekdays, but will close two hours early on Monday.

Looking for another air conditioned place to cool off? Most movie theatres are open on holidays.



Liquor stores

Provincial liquor stores will also be open Monday, but check the hours of your nearest location before heading out. Some locations list their holiday hours as unchanged – 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. – while others are operating under reduced hours.

The Commercial Drive location, for example, will only be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most private stores will be open, though owners may also choose to reduce their hours.



Schools

While public schools are still out for the summer, post-secondary and other institutions may choose to close for the stat.

BCIT, for example, lists B.C. Day as one of the holidays during which its campuses are closed. At SFU, two of its libraries will be closed Monday, but the Bennett Library will remain open, its website suggests.

Staff at UBC observe stat holidays, and Langara College is closed for the day.



Major attractions

As with shops and restaurants, most of Metro Vancouver's major attractions will be open on B.C.

The list of options includes the Vancouver Art Gallery, Grouse Mountain and Science World, as well as the Vancouver Aquarium.