

CTV News Vancouver





Weeks after the Hastings Racecourse raid that resulted in the arrests of seven migrant workers, B.C.'s attorney general is expected to share more information with the public.

On Thursday afternoon, David Eby is scheduled to "discuss information related to the events that took place" at the race track back on Aug. 19, according to a media advisory from his ministry.

Last week, the attorney general expressed concerns that a provincial employee had potentially provided fake documents to workers in exchange for benefits, including cash.

Eby said it would be "very disappointing" if proven true that a government employee was "exploiting very vulnerable people."

The allegations came from a whistleblower who contacted Eby's office late last year.

B.C.'s Gaming Policy Enforcement Branch began investigating in October 2018, and gathered enough to refer the case to the Canada Border Services Agency, which took over this year.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.