Fans of flowers can celebrate spring at two tulip festivals opening in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this month.

The opening date for the Abbotsford Bloom Tulip Festival was announced earlier this week as Monday, April 15.

"Fresh air, mountain views, endless colour," the Fraser Valley festival's website promises.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, but are cheaper online. Prices vary depending on age, size of group, date and time of day.

Visitors who are on a budget may want to consider going on a Tuesday or Thursday after 3 p.m. when tickets are just $2.50 online and $4 at the gate.

Heading to the festival on a weekend during the peak bloom period can cost as much as $30, depending on time of day. Kids under the age of three get in free at all times.

True fans can purchase the "VIP flower crown package" which includes the option to skip the line, a bucket to pick their own flowers, a tote bag, rain insurance, booties and a poncho if the weather turns and the opportunity to make your own flower crown.

The tickets are for the May 4-5 weekend, and cost a whopping $75.

Parking is free at the event located on North Parallel Road. Starting on the 15th, the festival will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. depending on the weather, however early risers can purchase "Magic Hour" tickets if they want to go at sunrise.

Visitors can bring their dogs, but they must be on leash at all times and friendly. Picnicing is permitted but barbecues are not.

The Abbotsford festival opens five days after Chilliwack's version.

The Chilliwack Tulip Festival runs from April 10 to May 5, but an extension is possible depending on the weather.

In the first couple of weeks, hyacinths and daffodils are also expected to be on display. Tulips are expected to be the focus starting April 19.

Parking is free, and ticket prices range from $4 to $10, depending on age and date. Chilliwack offers family passes, and kids under five get in free.

Chilliwack also has separate sunrise pricing, and weekdays are cheaper than weekends.

The festival is home to 20 acres of approximately 6.5 million tulips.