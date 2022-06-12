'Attempted copper theft' caused Telus outage affecting Fraser Valley 911 calls, company says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider is advising Telus customers in the Fraser Valley to use cellphones to call 911 amid an ongoing outage to the company's landline service.
E-Comm 911 tweeted Sunday morning that an ongoing service disruption in the region had rendered some Telus landlines unable to call 911.
Information posted on the Telus website Sunday indicated that customers in Hope, Boston Bar and Spences Bridge were affected, as was the community of Princeton, which is not part of the Fraser Valley.
In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the company said roughly 500 customers had been affected and were experiencing "intermittent" television, internet and home phone service. Cellphone service was not affected.
The outage is listed as having begun around 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The cause is listed as "damage inflicted upon Telus infrastructure."
The spokesperson elaborated on that description, saying that thieves had damaged the company's infrastructure near Hope "in an attempted copper theft."
"Our crews immediately identified the damage and have been working early hours and throughout the day to fully restore service," the spokesperson said.
"We know how critical connectivity is for our customers, and would like to thank them for their ongoing patience and understanding."
Telus was unable to provide an estimated time for service restoration, but said updates would be posted on the outage page of its website.
