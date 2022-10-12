Attempt to recall B.C. MLA over COVID-19 restrictions fails due to missed deadline

The British Columbia recall petition launched against Harwinder Sandhu, the member of the legislature for Vernon-Monashee, was a failure.

Elections BC says in a statement the recall petition was not submitted by the Oct. 11 deadline under the Recall and Initiative Act.

Genevieve Ring was issued the petition and 28 voters registered as canvassers to collect signatures.

Elections BC says that despite the failure, the recall proponent must return the petition sheets to Elections BC, although signature counts won't be released or verified.

Both Ring and the Sandhu must file financial disclosure reports to the chief electoral officer by Nov. 8.

Ring, a Vernon resident, told CTV News in August that she had launched the recall petition because of provincial government mandates related to COVID-19.

"I'm telling you, there are a lot of people who are fed up," Ring said at the time.

"A lot of people lost their jobs, a lot of people lost their savings."

She said she was particularly against masking in public schools, which she described as an "attack" on children that she believes caused them lasting psychological harm.

While Sandhu was not personally responsible for those public health decisions, Ring said the local representative "did nothing to help” push back against the policies, which were similar to those implemented in many jurisdictions across Canada.

Sandhu, who worked as a registered nurse before being elected in 2020, told CTV News in August that she stood by the province's efforts to protect the public during the global health crisis.

"I will not be intimidated by a small group of extreme activists that do not represent the vast majority of people in Vernon-Monashee," Sandhu wrote in a statement at the time.

"I will continue working every day to stand up for what's right and to make life better for the people I represent."

Of the 27 recall petitions issued since the Recall and Initiative Act came into force in 1995, Elections BC says none have met the requirements of the act.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel