Attacker sentenced in machete assault at B.C. homeless camp

A 39-year-old man who repeatedly struck another man with a machete at a homeless camp in B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for the attack that left his victim with a severed ear and a fractured skull.

Bradley Wernicke was convicted earlier this year in the July 2019 aggravated assault on Wayne Versfelt at a homeless encampment on Gladys Avenue in Abbotsford.

The court heard the attack left Versfelt temporarily on life support with multiple lacerations to his head and shoulder, a 17-centimetre skull fracture and an amputated ear.

The victim's ear was successfully reattached, his breathing tube was removed two days after he entered intensive care, and he was discharged from hospital the following week.

In a pre-sentencing report, Versfelt said the assault left him with a speech impediment, saying he developed a stutter that greatly affected his confidence for three to four months until he fully recovered.

The attack was preceded by a verbal confrontation earlier that day, July 28, when an argument over donations the homeless men had received was diffused by Wernicke's girlfriend.

"Later in the evening, Mr. Versfelt was sitting with a group in the corner of the homeless camp and he heard someone say he better watch his back," provincial court judge Gregory J. Brown wrote in his Oct. 26 sentencing decision published online Thursday.

"He next recalled being attacked from behind with no opportunity to fight back."

ATTACKER HAS 'COMPLETELY TURNED HIS LIFE AROUND'

A witness to the attack said Wernicke struck Versfelt five to 10 times with a 45-centimetre machete.

Versfelt "can remember the moment when a police officer handed the paramedic his ear before they left for the hospital," the judge wrote.

Wernicke's defence lawyer argued the attack was fuelled by his client's use of crystal meth, which triggered feelings of paranoia, and his belief that he was protecting his pregnant girlfriend.

Despite fleeing the scene immediately after the attack, Wernicke pleaded guilty to the assault in January and has "completely turned his life around since this shocking event," the judge wrote.

While the prosecution argued for a four-year prison sentence and the defence argued two and a half years was appropriate, the judge decided three years and three months was appropriate, with 90 days credited for time Wernicke has already served.