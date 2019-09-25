A disturbing attack that left a Fraser Valley nurse with a broken jaw this week has prompted calls for "immediate action" to address health workers' safety concerns.

The victim was working at Abbotsford Regional Hospital early Tuesday morning when a patient beat her with an exercise weight, according to the BC Nurses' Union.

The union, which described the attack as completely unprovoked, said the nurse was left with "a broken jaw, fractured cheek bone, damaged teeth, as well as other serious facial and head injuries."

"I’m deeply troubled by this latest gruesome and excessively violent attack on one of our nurses," union president Christine Sorensen said in a news release Wednesday. "It’s time the government steps up and provides funding so that health authorities can ensure safety protocols are in place and nurses’ safety is made a priority."

The union is calling for 24-hour security staff at hospitals, which it said has been implemented at some health centers with some success.

Abbotsford police confirmed that officers were called to the hospital Tuesday morning to investigate an attack on a nurse, and that a suspect has since been arrested and charged.

The troubling incident came days after the BCNU sent a public letter to the CEO of Fraser Health that cautioned about "deteriorating conditions" at the Abbotsford hospital's emergency department, including a mix of overcrowding and staff shortages. A spokesperson said when nursing staff are too overworked, security protocols sometimes fall by the wayside.

The letter urged the health authority to work with the Ministry of Health to address the issues.

Though Tuesday's attack took place in another area of the hospital, the union said it highlights some of the "systemic violence" that nurses face on the job.

CTV News has sent requests for comment to Fraser Health and the ministry.

On a federal level, the BCNU said it's calling for stronger punishments under the Criminal Code for people who attack health workers.